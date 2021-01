MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Monson does not currently have a warming center open but the Monson Police is offering their help to those who need it.

The Monson Police is hoping to help residents who were waiting for a warming center to open due to recently low temperatures.

According to the police, there is no warming center currently open but if any resident needs help they are encouraged to contact the Monson Police Department for assistance at 413-267-4100.