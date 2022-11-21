SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Monday morning, Monte Belmonte of 93.9 The River started his annual “Monte’s March” to benefit the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

The 43-mile two-day walk, all while pushing a shopping cart, is in its 13th year. It started Monday morning in Springfield and will end in Northampton this afternoon. On Tuesday, Monte will make his way from Northampton to Greenfield.

This year’s fundraising goal is $500,000, which would be enough to provide two million meals to those in need.