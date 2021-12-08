Monty’s March raises over $500K for Food Bank of Western Massachusetts

Monte Belmonte, radio personality at WRSI 939-the River, lead Monte’s March, the 43-mile, two-day trek through Western Massachusetts. Image courtesy The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 12th Annual Monte’s March Against Hunger has raised $529,076, surpassing the goal of $500,000.

On November 22 & 23, WRSI 93.9 radio personality Monte Belmonte walked 43 miles, from Springfield to Greenfield, in an effort to raise money and bring awareness to the issue of food insecurity in western Massachusetts. The theme for this year’s march was End Hunger Now! He was joined by hundreds of supporters along the route.

To learn more about the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and how you can donate to help support your neighbors in need go to the website.

The money raised will provide more than 2.1 million meals locally. All proceeds from Monte’s March benefit the Food Bank and its emergency food network, consisting of 175 food pantries and meals sites in all four counties of western Massachusetts.