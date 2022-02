SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A moped rider has died after crashing into a fire hydrant on Boston Road in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Police Deprtment Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 4:30 p.m. officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on Boston Road near Barber Street. An adult man riding a moped crashed into a fire hydrant.

He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died due to his injuries.