More appliance sales expected throughout the holiday weekend

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Some families wait until the 4th of July weekend to purchase some large appliances, including air conditioners and refrigerators.

Many come to Manny’s Appliances, which over the years has become a favorite destination for savings during the holiday weekend.

Salesman George Rodriguez at Manny’s flagship store in Wilbraham told 22News, it’s no accident so many customers were out shopping for appliances Saturday.

“At Manny’s, 4th of July has always been about bigger promotions. It kicks off the summer,… there are some good values and good deals so come on down,” says Rodriguez.

The sales event at Manny’s Appliances runs through the coming week and into next weekend.