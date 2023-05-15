CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Summer travel season kicks off Memorial Day weekend with more Massachusetts residents expected to take a road trip this holiday.

AAA Northeast is reminding travelers to plan ahead as the unofficial start of summer predicts 42.3 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home on Memorial Day weekend, an increase of 7% over 2022. Out of that number, around 917,000 people in Massachusetts will travel by car, and 81,000 are boarding airplanes between Thursday, May 25th to Monday, May 29th.

(AAA Northeast)

“Massachusetts will be joining the many Memorial Day travelers with more than one million taking to the roads and skies. That’s a 6.9 percent increase from the almost 950,000 a year ago,” said Mary Maguire, Vice President of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Northeast. Of those, 917,000 will travel by car. And 81,000 will take to the skies, a 10.4 percent increase, meaning this summer travel season could be one for the record books, especially at airports.”

The best times to travel by car are in the morning or after 6 p.m. The lightest traffic days will be Saturday and Sunday. Travel times will likely double in major metro areas like Boston.

Top Destinations Memorial Day

Orlando, FL New York City Las Vegas, NV Denver, CO Boston, MA Anaheim, CA Canton, Ohio

International Top Destinations Memorial Day

Rome Paris Dublin London Barcelona Athens

AAA Northeast is reminding travelers to plan ahead for a busy holiday weekend. Availability in flights, hotels, and, car rentals are filling up.