SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Latest data from the Census Bureau show that a majority of Millennials are now homeowners, but it has taken Millennials much longer than previous generations to reach this milestone.

Local realtors saying, because of the volatile housing market, housing affordability is on the minds of many first-time home-buyers. A trend he has been seeing especially in younger generations is co-signing loans.

Steven Laplante of ERA M. Connie Laplante Real Estate telling 22News, “A parent, a sibling, and believe it or not, a friend, who are actually cosigning on the mortgage so that they qualify.”

Laplante adding that he also has been seeing young homebuyers make plans to refinance their mortgage because of the current interest rates.