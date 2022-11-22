BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development’s new report shows unemployment rates were down from last year in twenty-four labor market areas, including Springfield and Pittsfield.

The report shows that Springfield area jobs are at one of the most significant percentage decreases at 3.6 percent, compared to 5.3 from October last year. According to the Mass.gov Department of Economic Research, in this area, 357,310 are employed while 13,266 are unemployed. A total of 370,576 jobs, which is less than October 2021 of 374,081 jobs.

Pittsfield was one of the most significant percentage decreases at 3.7 percent, compared to 5.5 from October last year. According to the Mass.gov Department of Economic Research, in the Pittsfield area, 37,602 are employed while 1,436 are unemployed.

At the same time, the statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the month of October this year was at 3.5 percent, which went up one-tenth from September, according to a report by the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. This number still remains lower than last year.

Even though rates are down, the state has 3,735,500 available jobs, and 9,800 jobs were gained last month. Over the year there was a gain of 141,300 jobs. Seasonal fluctuations are to reflect unadjusted unemployment rates and job estimates.