SALEM, Mass. (WWLP) – MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter have taken 32 homeless cats to Massachusetts from the Humane Society in Darlington, South Carolina.

On Saturday, the cats, mostly domestic short hairs aged five months to two years old were brought to the Salem facility to undergo a 48-hour mandatory quarantine as well as any necessary medical treatment before being adopted. If you are interested in adopting a cat visit neas.org/adopt.

The cats were brought to Massachusetts to help the animals in need of homes and help manage the cat population in South Carolina.

“Expanding our mentorship program was a natural next step after the success we’ve had over the past year with Berkeley,” said MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs and NEAS Executive Director Mike Keiley, referencing the organizations’ mentoring of the Berkeley Animal Center in Moncks Corner, South Carolina.

“But there’s no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to working to end animal homelessness,” he elaborated. “In Berkeley, we spent a lot of time sharing our experiences addressing the free-roaming cat population in Massachusetts to help them on the path to similar success. But with Darlington we’re sharing ideas and tactics to help manage a large and increasing number of homeless animals.”

“Relocating cats will help Darlington free up resources, so the staff has the time and space needed to work with us to get good, sustainable systems in place for intake, in-shelter care, and stimulating greater adoption interest,” he said.

“It’s a win-win, with the relocated cats coming to Massachusetts where they’re more likely to find new, loving homes, while we help staff in South Carolina implement long-term improvements for cats there,” Keiley added.