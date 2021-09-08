More than 30 local businesses host hiring event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple business development groups in western Massachusetts have teamed up to create a regional, in-person job fair.

Through a partnership between the Greater Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau (GSCVB), Economic Development Council (EDC) of Western Mass and MassHire Hampden County Workforce, the job fair will host dozens of participating businesses to fill hundreds of jobs.

According to a statement issued by the EDC of Western Massachusetts, those looking for employment will be directed to businesses participating in the Job Trail. From there participants will be able to walk in, fill out an application, get an interview and in some cases, a job on the spot.

“So many of our tourism partners have asked us to help spread the word about individual hiring events that we decided to implement a more regional approach to our industry’s critical employee shortage,”  said GSCVB President, Mary Kay Wydra. “ As a popular New England visitor destination, our members need to be fully staffed to accommodate and properly serve locals and visitors alike.”

All available positions are posted on the Explore Western Massachusetts and Western Massachusetts EDC websites. Businesses participating in the Job Trail event will place balloons and signage at their hiring locations until their jobs are filled.

Participating businesses >>

  1. Elms College
  2. Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel
  3. Hilton Garden Inn Springfield
  4. United Personnel, A Division of Masis Staffing Solutions
  5. Ann Taylor
  6. Max Burger
  7. Max Tavern
  8. Quality Inn
  9. MassMutual Center
  10. The Log Cabin/Delaney House
  11. Uno Pizzeria & Grill
  12. Springfield Area Transit
  13. Yankee Candle Village
  14. Maplegate Rehab
  15. Pioneer Valley Hotel Group
  16. Hampton Inn
  17. Hampton Inn
  18. Big Y Foods
  19. Monson Savings Bank
  20. Noonan Energy Corp
  21. J Jill
  22. Six Flags New England
  23. Sunshine Village
  24. UMass Amherst
  25. UMassFive College Credit Union
  26. Sterling Architectural Millwork
  27. Talbots Longmeadow
  28. Excelsior Home Healthcare Solutions
  29. Behavioral Health Network
  30. Center for Human Development
  31. Spherion Staffing & Recruiting

“The Western Mass Job Trail is an innovative way to engage our residents who are looking for employment, while simultaneously supporting our corporate businesses in the region,” said Rick Sullivan, CEO and President of the EDC.  “We look forward to the positive outcome this initiative will have on workforce development.”

The fair will be held on both September 8th and 15th at the locations of each participating business.

