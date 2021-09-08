More than 30 local businesses host hiring event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple business development groups in western Massachusetts have teamed up to create a regional, in-person job fair.

Through a partnership between the Greater Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau (GSCVB), Economic Development Council (EDC) of Western Mass and MassHire Hampden County Workforce, the job fair will host dozens of participating businesses to fill hundreds of jobs.

According to a statement issued by the EDC of Western Massachusetts, those looking for employment will be directed to businesses participating in the Job Trail. From there participants will be able to walk in, fill out an application, get an interview and in some cases, a job on the spot.

“So many of our tourism partners have asked us to help spread the word about individual hiring events that we decided to implement a more regional approach to our industry’s critical employee shortage,” said GSCVB President, Mary Kay Wydra. “ As a popular New England visitor destination, our members need to be fully staffed to accommodate and properly serve locals and visitors alike.”

All available positions are posted on the Explore Western Massachusetts and Western Massachusetts EDC websites. Businesses participating in the Job Trail event will place balloons and signage at their hiring locations until their jobs are filled.

Elms College Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel Hilton Garden Inn Springfield United Personnel, A Division of Masis Staffing Solutions Ann Taylor Max Burger Max Tavern Quality Inn MassMutual Center The Log Cabin/Delaney House Uno Pizzeria & Grill Springfield Area Transit Yankee Candle Village Maplegate Rehab Pioneer Valley Hotel Group Hampton Inn Hampton Inn Big Y Foods Monson Savings Bank Noonan Energy Corp J Jill Six Flags New England Sunshine Village UMass Amherst UMassFive College Credit Union Sterling Architectural Millwork Talbots Longmeadow Excelsior Home Healthcare Solutions Behavioral Health Network Center for Human Development Spherion Staffing & Recruiting

“The Western Mass Job Trail is an innovative way to engage our residents who are looking for employment, while simultaneously supporting our corporate businesses in the region,” said Rick Sullivan, CEO and President of the EDC. “We look forward to the positive outcome this initiative will have on workforce development.”

The fair will be held on both September 8th and 15th at the locations of each participating business.