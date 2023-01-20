SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A free concert is being held for all nurses in western Massachusetts featuring the band Trailer Trash on Friday.

Holyoke Medical Center is hosting “Nurses Rock: Salute to Nurse Heroes” to show appreciation to all nurses in the community. The event in downtown Springfield inside Tower Square located at 1550 Main Street begins at 5:30 p.m.

All nurses are invited, regardless of where they work. More than 300 nurses have pre-registered. Registration is required by visiting HolyokeHealth.com. Enjoy live music by Trailer Trash, a western Mass. country band, along with free food, free drinks, free parking, and free giveaways.

(Courtesy: Valley Health Systems)

“This is our way of showing our gratitude to all nurses, not just our own, for working tirelessly to keep our community healthy,” said Margaret-Ann Azzaro, DNP, RN, CENP, Vice President of Patient Care Services & Chief Nursing Officer at Holyoke Medical Center.