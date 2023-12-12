HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three local agencies are collecting gifts that were donated to Holyoke Community College’s (HCC) 22nd annual Giving Tree campaign.

Christmas trees were set up in areas around the campus of HCC which held tags from nonprofit organizations requesting gifts. Each tag included the age of the receipt and what they wanted as a gift. Members of the HCC community had the opportunity to fulfill the wish by providing the gift.

More than 300 gifts were collected throughout the campaign. On Tuesday, a reception was held with HCC faculty, staff, and students to distribute the gifts to the nonprofit agencies Homework House, WestMass ElderCare, and the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.

“This is an amazing tradition and always brings out the best of HCC,” said Giving Committee chair Michelle Vigneault.