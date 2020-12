(WWLP) – More than 3,000 western Massachusetts residents are without power, according to the MEMA outage maps on Saturday afternoon.

The outage map shows around 3,729 customers without power as of 4:32 p.m., the highest numbers include 1,871 in Monson, 1,408 in Ware, 277 in New Salem, and 173 in Hampden.

The power outage is due to a heavy snow storm that will last until 7:00 p.m.