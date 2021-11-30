More than 40 names of clergy accused of sex abuse in the Diocese of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Diocese has added another name to the list of clergy who have been credibly accused of sex abuse.

The list continues to grow for clergy who have been accused of sex abuse within the Springfield Diocese. The Diocese said the late Father Joseph Quinlan was added to the list based on a credible finding by their review board. His name was added due to an alleged incident involving sexual abuse to a minor in 1974.

Quinlan now joins a list of more than 40 names after the Diocese began a new policy this past summer amid a scandal over rape allegations against late Bishop Christopher Weldon. Bishop William Byrne said the Diocese has been working to publish names who have a credible allegation of sexual abuse against them.

In a statement Byrne said, “since my arrival in the diocese of Springfield, I have been committed to transparency and communication with regard to the scandal of the sexual abuse of minors by clergy, religious and lay church staff. It is an open wound that has remained for far too long.”

Quinlan served for 18 years in the Diocese of Springfield, from 1971-1989, and was a long time Director of the former Cathedral High School. He died in 1989.

The Diocese said it will continue to make the public aware of those who have done wrong in the past.

Finding of Credibility of an Allegation of Sexual Abuse of a Minor