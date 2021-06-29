More than 47 million Americans to celebrate July 4 with a getaway

FILE – In this Saturday, July 4, 2020, file photo, Fourth of July fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol along the National Mall in Washington. President Joe Biden wants to imbue Independence Day with new meaning in 2021 by encouraging nationwide celebrations to mark the country’s effective return to normalcy after 16 months of pandemic disruption. The White House says the National Mall in Washington will host the traditional fireworks ceremony and it’s encouraging other communities hold festivities as well. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 47.7 million Americans will take to the nation’s roadways and skies on Independence Day as travel volumes are expected to nearly fully recover to pre-pandemic levels according to AAA.

This will be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, trailing only 2019, which represents an increase of nearly 40% compared to last year, when total travel fell to 34.2 million.

Massachusetts residents will be joining the traveling parade, with more than 1.3 million planning Fourth of July trips, up from 964,000 in 2020.

“Travel is in full swing this summer, as Americans eagerly return to travel experiences they’ve deferred for the last year-and-a-half. We saw strong demand for travel around Memorial Day and the kick-off of summer, and all indications now point to a busy Independence Day coming up,” said Sandra Marsian, Managing Director of Marketing for AAA Northeast Pioneer Valley Region.

According to AAA, these are the top traveling destinations:

Orlando, FL Anaheim, CA Denver, CO Las Vegas, NV Seattle, WA Chicago, IL New York, NY Atlanta, GA Boston, MA Kahului, Maui, HI

The 43.6 million Americans expected to travel by car this Independence Day can expect gas prices to be the most expensive since 2014 with the national average likely to remain above $3 per gallon.

While AAA found average airfares have declined 2% compared to last Independence Day, travelers can expect to find higher prices for hotels and car rentals as demand climbs. Mid-range hotel rates have increased between 32% and 35%, with average nightly rates ranging between $156 and $398.