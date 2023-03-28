PLAINFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 70 dogs were removed from a home of a Plainfield breeder.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR), 76 dogs were removed from the home on Monday after the owner asked for assistance in downsizing. The owner was allowed to keep 10 of the dogs after they are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.

Courtesy of Dot Barnard via Dakin Humane Society

Courtesy of Dot Barnard via Dakin Humane Society

Courtesy of Dot Barnard via Dakin Humane Society

Courtesy of Dot Barnard via Dakin Humane Society

Courtesy of Dot Barnard via Dakin Humane Society

Courtesy of Dot Barnard via Dakin Humane Society

Over the last several weeks, the breeder of chihuahuas and other small breed dogs requested assistance from a local animal rescue organization after becoming overwhelmed. On Friday, an inspector was sent to the property with the Police Chief to assess the scope of the issue.

MDAR made arrangements with several licensed animal rescue organizations to ensure there were places for the animals to go. The dogs will be available for adoption after they are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.