CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Stop & Shop will be holding a one-day career fair across all their western Massachusetts locations this weekend for nearly 700 positions.

On-the-spot interviews will be done this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for part and full time positions in their bakery, deli, grocery, seafood and produce departments, as well as cashiers, porters, baggers, home shoppers, pharmacy and asset protection.

“At Stop & Shop, we pride ourselves on being an inclusive workplace. We believe that the voices of our associates should reflect a diverse set of ideas, experiences, and backgrounds. Many members of Stop & Shop’s leadership team started as store associates. The roles we offer at Stop & Shop are more than jobs, they are growth opportunities.” said Julie Pinard, Director of Human Resources for Stop & Shop. “We hope that anyone who is interested in starting a career in an exciting work environment, focused on helping their community, will join us on Saturday, February 25.”

Cashiers, baggers, produce, bakery, floral and grocery clerks must be older than 16-years-old to apply and all other positions will require older than 18-years-old.