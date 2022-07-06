WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office is awarding more than $262,000 in grant funding to organizations across the Commonwealth to fund summer jobs for young people.

The Health Summer Youth Jobs Grant program has now been running for eight years with the goal to help teenagers and young people to have a direct impact in their communities by working in jobs that promote good nutrition, healthy living, and professional development. The grant program is funded through fair labor related settlement money from the Attorney General’s office.

“For eight years, we’ve worked closely with inspiring organizations in every corner of the state to create safe, positive summer experiences for young people,” said AG Healey. “These summer jobs provide Massachusetts teens with invaluable opportunities to challenge themselves, gain new skills, and make a difference in their own communities by promoting healthy living.”

Jobs that are funded through the grant focus on the following goals in their community:

Building and maintaining a community garden or urban farm;

Addressing food security and wellness needs of low-income communities;

Providing educational content on the environment and local natural resources; and

Instructing youth on recreational and wellness activities.

About 70 organizations across Massachusetts will be receiving funding this year, including 13 in western Massachusetts:

Berkshire County

Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield

Northern Berkshire Community Coalition

Berkshire South Regional Community Center

Greenagers in South Egremont

Franklin County

Town of Orange

Hampden County

West Springfield Boys & Girls Club Inc

Sheriff’s Department Hampden

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke, Inc

Northeast Organic Farming Association, MA Chapter (NOFA/Mass) in Florence

Hampshire County