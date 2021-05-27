Morgan Sullivan Bridge closing for paving Thursday night

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be paving the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge between West Springfield and Agawam on Thursday night.

The bridge will be closed beginning at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 27, and continue through 7:00 a.m. tomorrow, Friday, May 28.

To complete this work, the following roads will be closed in the project area:

Morgan Sullivan Bridge lanes of travel,

Suffield Street (between the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge and Agawam Shopping Center), and,

Memorial Avenue.

During these closures, the following signed detour routes will be in place for vehicles.

Vehicles traveling northbound on Suffield Street: turn left onto Washington Avenue and turn right to continue on Walnut Street Extension. Turn left or right onto Springfield Street, and continue to your destination.

Vehicles traveling southbound on Suffield Street: turn right on Springfield Street to turn left and continue on Walnut Street Extension. From Walnut Street Extension, turn left onto Washington Avenue to turn left on Suffield Street to continue to your destination.

Vehicles traveling northbound from the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge: turn left onto River Street, turn right onto Baldwin Street, then turn left onto Memorial Avenue.

Vehicles traveling southbound: turn right onto Baldwin Street, turn left onto River Street, then turn right onto the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge.

From Memorial Avenue (Rt. 147) in West Springfield to Main Street (Rt.159) in Agawam:

Head east on Memorial Drive (Rt. 147). At the Memorial Avenue Rotary, take the first exit toward Rt. 5 South/Longmeadow and merge onto Rt. 5 southbound. Continue for 1 mile and take the exit toward Rt. 57 West/Agawam/Southwick. At the traffic circle, take the first exit onto the Rt. 57 westbound ramp toward Agawam. Continue on Rt. 57 westbound for 1 mile and take the exit toward Rt. 159 northbound. Continue on Main Street (Rt. 159).

From Suffield Street (Rt. 75 in Agawam) to Memorial Avenue (Rt. 147) in West Springfield:

Head southbound on Suffield Street (Rt. 75). Turn left to merge onto Rt. 57 eastbound toward I-91/Springfield/Rt. 5 and continue for 2 miles. Use the left turn lane to take Rt. 5 northbound exit toward West Springfield/Holyoke. At the traffic circle, take the third exit onto the Rt. 5 northbound ramp to West Springfield and merge onto Rt. 5 northbound. Continue on Rt. 5 northbound for 1 mile and take the Rt. 147 westbound exit toward West Springfield/Agawam. At the Memorial Avenue Rotary, take the third exit onto Rt. 147 westbound. Continue on Memorial Avenue (Rt. 147).

From Main Street (Rt. 159) in Agawam to Memorial Avenue (Rt. 147) in West Springfield: