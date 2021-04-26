Morgan-Sullivan Bridge reopens after two year construction project

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Morgan-Sullivan Bridge has completely reopened after being under construction for over two years.

We spoke with West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt about how the pandemic actually accelerated the project, to complete it ahead of schedule.

LIVE: MassDOT Morgan-Sullivan Bridge

Mayor Reichelt told 22News, “One of the silver-linings of having less things going on throughout COVID, they were able to work on it the whole time and did an excellent job, shout out to Mayor Sapelli too who stayed on this, we got it accelerated, the lieutenant governor helped out a lot.”

It’s now 5 lanes in total; two lanes on each side and a center turning lane. Mayor Reichelt added that there’s some minor work that needs to be completed, but that won’t affect the number of lanes that are open.