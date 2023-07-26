CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While western Massachusetts got to enjoy some sunshine Wednesday, all of this recent rain means more mosquitoes are on the way.

The Pioneer Valley Mosquito District is taking action in 23 cities and towns locally to reduce the risk. But, they are also encouraging homeowners to do their part.

You should always clear standing water from your property, and make sure your screens are tightly attached to doors and windows. West Nile Virus and Triple-E are also elevated concerns, this as mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile in western Massachusetts recently.

In a news release to 22News, the mayor of Northampton tells us they contract with a mosquito control company to prevent mosquitoes from breeding in standing water by applying larvicide. Luke Brown of Northampton tells 22News, “I grew up in Louisiana where we have a lot of mosquitos there, but even now it feels a lot worse than it is back there at some points, where we can’t really even leave our backdoor without running because they just start swarming.”

You’re encouraged to wear sleeves and pants when you can, be aware of peak mosquito hours, and always use repellent with DEET.