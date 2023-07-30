CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We have had so much wet weather this summer, that we are seeing a lot more mosquitos.

Muggy and rainy weather brings out more mosquitos because they are attracted to still water. The weather that we have been getting gives mosquitos a place to lay their eggs.

According to the CDC, mosquito larvae and pupae live in the water with little or no flow, and more mosquitos come with the risk of diseases such as malaria, Zika Virus, and West Nile Virus.

The U.S. National Park Service says these cases of mosquito-borne diseases are most common between April to September. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed recently that a sample of mosquitoes in Pittsfield, Worcester, Brookline, and West Springfield tested positive for West Nile Virus.

So as we continue to get rainy weather, health experts say you can protect yourself from mosquitos by using insect repellents when outdoors, wearing long-sleeved clothing, and avoid outdoor activities, from dusk to dawn, and fixing damaged windows and door screens in your home.