CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus are becoming resistant to insecticides.

According to the CDC, the combination of an unusually wet season from rainfall, melting snow packs, and intense heat waves this year appears to be dramatically increasing the mosquito populations.

The CDC says that mosquitoes have become increasingly resistant to the insecticides that communities use in mass sprays to try to kill the bugs and their eggs. But as the bugs grow stronger than insecticides, they’re also increasing in dramatic numbers in certain pockets of the country. So far this year, there have been 69 human cases of West Nile in the U.S., according to the CDC.

More mosquitoes mean that there is more chance for people to be bitten and get sick. While resistance to insecticides may be on the rise, common bug repellents people use while outdoors work really well.

Bug spray with ingredients like DEET and picaridin works best, especially now as we head into August and September when West Nile cases typically peak.

If you plan to spend any time outdoors, you want to make sure you are dressed in loose-fitting clothes that cover your arms and legs to avoid getting bites, and of course, make sure you use bug spray on your arms and legs.