Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.

Homes with big price tags come with all sorts of enviable amenities. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, spacious yards, and a room for every need are luxuries most people covet. As people spent more time than ever before in their homes, these luxuries—and the cavernous square footage and yards that house them—became more desirable than ever.

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin. Sales of such luxury homes increased

41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes.

To learn more about home values in Springfield, Massachusetts, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the city. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

See the most expensive homes for sale in Springfield below:

#10. 139 Berkshire Ave, Springfield ($289,999)

– 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 1,519 square feet; $190 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 29 Rhinebeck Ave, Springfield ($299,500)

– 3 bedrooms; 1 bathrooms; 1,700 square feet; $176 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 180 Forest Hills Rd, Springfield ($299,900)

– 2 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 1,176 square feet; $255 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 26 Paramount St, Springfield ($299,900)

– 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 1,544 square feet; $194 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 170 Plumtree Rd, Springfield ($299,900)

– 2 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 1,300 square feet; $230 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 222 Wollaston St, Springfield ($299,999)

– 4 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; 1,727 square feet; $173 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 29 Pocantico Ave, Springfield ($325,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; 1,638 square feet; $198 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 25 Gates Ave, Springfield ($344,900)

– 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 1,600 square feet; $215 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 12 Crescent Hl Unit 5, Springfield ($439,900)

– 3 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; 4,245 square feet; $103 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 73 Washington Rd, Springfield ($595,000)

– 8 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 6,861 square feet; $86 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

