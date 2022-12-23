WINDSOR LOCKS, Mass. (WWLP) – Inclement weather has hit the Northeast and other parts of the country just in time for the holiday travel rush.

“I’ve been up since three this morning tracking everything,” said Paul Bryan of Naugatuck, Connecticut.

Those flying out of Bradley International Airport Friday were hopeful that flights would run as scheduled.

“I think our flight was actually moved up, the departure time. So the weather hasn’t affected anything yet,” said Tanei Seals from Connecticut. Flights were largely on time Friday morning, with the exception of a few flights to areas in Florida, Chicago and Michigan.

The days leading up to Christmas are historically some of the busiest travel times of the year. AAA predicts that between now and January 2nd, over 7.2 million Americans will be traveling to their holiday destinations by plane, another 102 million are expected to drive 50-plus miles for holiday plans. This means travel is up around 14 percent compared to this time last year.

Due to the typical congestion this time of year, with the added weather conditions, travel experts say to expect delays and give yourself extra time to get to your destination. Travelers at Bradley gave 22News some advice for others who may be flying this holiday weekend.

“What I’ll say is, be early, be on time and stay tracking your flight,” said Bryan.

Seals’ advice was, “Get here early!”