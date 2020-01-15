Most of the ice has disappeared from area rivers and ponds

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A week ago some people were out fishing on the ice at the Oxbow Marina in Northampton but that was not the case Wednesday. This past Saturday and Sunday we experienced record breaking warmth with temperatures up into the 60s an 70s.

And with those warm temperatures we had this weekend most of the ice on areas rivers and ponds has pretty much disappeared.

There is just a very thin layer of ice that has started to reform but there are still plenty of holes in the ice. And even though it isn’t as warm as it was this weekend, temperatures have been running about 10 degrees above average over the last couple of days.

There is some good news though if you’re missing the ice, some much colder air will be moving in and that should allow the ice to reform.

Always remember to keep off ice that is 2 inches or less thick. You can ice fish when the ice is at least 4 inches thick. Ice 5 to 6 inches thick will support snowmobiles and ATVs, 8 to 12 inches of ice will hold small cars and trucks. And the ice needs to be 12 to 15 inches thick to support medium sized trucks.

Remember the ice on rivers and ponds can never be considered completely safe.