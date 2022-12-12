CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The holiday season is in full swing, which means Christmas shopping is at its peak.

Year after year, shopping for the same people gets harder and harder to come by unique gift ideas. Finding the perfect gift is never easy, no matter who you’re shopping for this year, so Country Living has put together a list of the most popular Christmas gifts of 2022:

Fleece Lined Leggings- These waterproof and inexpensive leggings are going to be her new favorite piece of clothing for the winter season.

Lightning Reaction Reloaded– This game is all about just how quickly you react, and the hilarious shock that comes when you’re last.

Rechargeable Portable Hand Warmer– Rechargeable hand warmers are a necessity for the cold winter days ahead.

Two Million Dollar Puzzle– Once the puzzle is complete, it reveals a scannable QR code so you might just win between $1 and $1 million.

Gold Letter Necklace– This piece will have her looking as stylish as ever, all while staying on budget.

Men’s Sherpa-Lined Pullover

Mini Fridge

Indoor/Outdoor Warm-Up Bootie

Wearable Blanket Hoodie

Mini Waffle Maker– It can whip up everything from waffles to hash browns, bake a single-serving cookie or pizza, and more.

Beanie Hat with Rechargeable Light

Stemless Wine Glass Chiller- It stores in the freezer and then sits on a stand and cradles your stemless glass.

Claw Clips

One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush– It gives blow-out quality hair without the salon price.

Infrared Laser Tag with Vests

Sunrise Alarm Clock– Waking up to natural light gives your body the kickstart it needs to get the day started.

Smart Meat Thermometer with Bluetooth– Place it in your meat before you start cooking and it’ll tell you exactly when to pull it out.

Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger– This magnetic wireless option connects directly to the back of an iPhone and automatically charges.