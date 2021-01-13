Most popular restaurants in western Massachusetts Uber Eats delivered for in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many customers turned to takeout and delivery as restaurants in Massachusetts had to close their dine-in option for part of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some restaurants offer delivery themselves, while others rely on delivery service apps like Grub Hub or Uber Eats.

Western Massachusetts Food Delivery services

In a news release sent to 22News from CTP, Uber Eats unveiled its top five popular restaurant orders in western Massachusetts for 2020.

“Uber Eats is committed to the success of restaurants everywhere, and with the help of residents in Western Massachusetts, we’re proud to have played a small role in keeping local restaurants open during such a challenging year. Whether it was poke bowls or burgers and fries, eaters showed up to support their favorite restaurants,” said Alix Anfang, Senior Public Affairs Manager for Uber in Massachusetts.

Fridays at 6:00 p.m. were the most popular day in 2020 to order delivery from Uber Eats.