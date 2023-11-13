WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were injured and eight people were forced out of their homes after a triple-decker in Worcester caught fire Sunday night.
A mom and her young daughter were rescued from the third floor and were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.
Firefighters say there is extensive smoke and water damage to the home.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
