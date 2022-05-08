WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mother’s Day is a day to celebrate Moms, and to thank them for all they do. For many, the perfect way to show appreciation is a beautiful flower arrangement.

22News spoke with Durocher’s Florist in West Springfield, as they worked through one of the busiest weeks of the year.

“I think everybody thinks about mom, or their aunt or their grandma. So it’s always a busy week,” said Owner Heather Sullivan. She told 22News, “We prepared. We’ve had shortages across the last few months, so we really prepped in advance for this holiday to bring in plenty of fresh flowers.”

According to the National Retail Federation, on average people are predicted to spend roughly $250 this Mother’s Day weekend with 72% of those people be buying flowers for mom.

“I got some flowers. Got some chocolates in the car,” said Axel Martinez of Springfield. “I just want to make sure my mom can have the best Mother’s Day she can.”

American’s are expected to spend about $31.7 billion this Mother’s Day.

But, it’s always worth it for mom.

Martinez says, “I just tell my mom, I love you again and again.”