HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – For those who may need the reminder, Mother’s Day is this Sunday and if you’re planning to celebrate it with a special brunch out, you’re not alone.

Delaney House and Hotel Northampton’s brunch celebrations are almost sold out, so they’re recommending you claim your table sooner rather than later.

“Please call if you want to come to Delaney House, we’re almost sold out. Log Cabin you can still do online, there’s a few spots open,” said Peter Rosskothen, owner of the Delaney House and the Log Cabin.

Rosskothen is preparing for a few hundred people to celebrate Mother’s Day with a sit down brunch at the Delaney House and a brunch buffet at The Log Cabin. They’re featuring menu items like chicken and waffles, which they expect to do well this weekend. The patio is all set up at Delaney House for Sunday and while Mother’s Day can be a bit of a rain event, it looks like that won’t be the case this year.

Rosskothen told 22News, “It looks great, so let’s knock on wood and let’s make sure we keep it that way!”

At Hotel Northampton, they’re planning to have their own brunch buffet with seats at the Wiggins Tavern and the Grand Ballroom.

“We have prime rib, shrimp cocktail, all the breakfast stuff, bagels, muffins, cupcakes,” said Executive Chef Brad Labonte-Banas at Hotel Northampton.

They’re also expecting a crowd and they’re looking forward to welcoming everyone after weeks of preparations. Director of Sales Ruby Mang told 22News, “We have actually quite a number of hundreds coming to us every year. It’s quite a tradition and it’s very special holiday for us.”

Both places are asking you to call them directly to make a reservation.