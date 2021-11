PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a motor vehicle fire in Palmer Saturday afternoon.

According to the Palmer Fire Department, at around 1:56 p.m. firefighters were called to East Palmer Park Drive for the report of a motor vehicle fire next to a house. Car 161, Engine 161 and Engine 162 assisted with the fire that was located in the engine compartment.

The fire department reports there were no injuries.