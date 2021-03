STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews in Sturbridge were called to a single-car crash on Route 15 Wednesday.

According to the Sturbridge Fire Department, a motor vehicle rolled over, traveled a significant distance from Route 15, and landed on its roof just after midnight. The Sturbridge Rescue 1 and Ambulance 1 assisted in the crash. There were no major injuries reported.

(Sturbridge Fire Department)

The fire department says “seatbelts, airbags, and modern vehicle safety design definitely saved the day at this incident.”