Motorcycle accidents: What riders and drivers should know to prevent accidents

(WWLP) – Motorcycle accidents tend to increase during the summer with more of them on the road. There were two deadly motorcycle accidents in western Massachusetts within two hours from each other over the weekend.

A man and a woman passed away after accidents in Springfield and North Adams on Saturday. The investigation into those accidents are underway, but it has motorcyclists and drivers thinking about safety.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office, 38-year-old Kristin Rougeau of Florida, Mass. was ejected from the motorcycle after the driver 42-year-old Daryl Rougeau lost control near the hairpin turn around 5:00 p.m. Saturday night in North Adams.

In Springfield a car a motorcycle collided at State Street and Blunt Park Road Saturday night around 6:30 p.m., killing the 39-year-old driver of the motorcycle. The passenger of the motorcycle suffered minor injuries.

Owner of Indian Motorcycle of Springfield told 22News distracted drivers are the biggest cause of most motorcycle-related accidents.

“The person that’s distracted driving may cause a motorcycle accident or she may cause an accident. There is no going home that night. They may have a dent in their car, that they have seriously have affected someone’s life. Either they hurt them bad or they are going to kill them.” Dennis Bolduc, Indian Motorcycle of Springfield

He also said not a whole lot changes for safety even when riding with a passenger. Importance of both the riding and the passenger is wearing protective safety gear.

Braking is also a difference. Stopping distances will be longer and require more braking force especially if you need to stop in a hurry.