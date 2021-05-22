Motorcycle crash in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — A motorcycle crashed in Chicopee on Saturday evening.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, the accident happened on Fuller Road, between the Chicopee Moose Lodge at 224 Fuller Road and the Uneco Manufacturing, Inc. at 330 Fuller Road.

A 22News crew was on the scene, and the motorcycle appeared to have crashed into a white vehicle. There was substantial damage to the front of that vehicle.

No word on the cause of the accident, or if there were any injuries. The Chicopee Police Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating.

Fuller Road is closed in the area of the accident and Police are asking the public to take alternate routes.

22News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.