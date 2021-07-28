Report: Motorcycle deaths in Massachusetts increased

(WWLP) – There have been 11 motorcycle deaths in western Massachusetts in 2021 as of Wednesday, July 28.

Data released by Massachusetts Department of Transportation shows there have been four motorcycle deaths since the beginning of July. The total includes 37 motorcycle deaths so far in 2021, an increase of 31 percent from the previous 5 years.

The following information includes motorcycle deaths of the operation and/or passenger:

Hampden County Motorcycle Fatalities:

Hampshire County Motorcycle Fatalities

Franklin County Motorcycle Fatalities

Berkshire County Motorcycle Fatalities

Motorcycle Fatalities in Central and Eastern Massachusetts:

July 24, 2:09 a.m. (Male Operator) 75 Dorchester St., Quincy July 15, 7:17 p.m. (Male Operator) 64 Andover St., Danvers July 15, 6:07 a.m. (Male Operator) Mill St. + County St., New Bedford June 30, 5:33 p.m. (Male Operator) 348 Central St., Franklin June 28, 8:46 p.m. (Male Operator) 1317 Washington St., Stoughton June 28, 8:46 p.m. (Male Passenger) 1317 Washington St., Stoughton June 26, 8:15 p.m. (Male Operator) Fort Ave., south of Winter Island Rd., Salem June 22, 12:29 p.m. (Male Operator) I-90 EAST, MM 131.0, Boston June 21, 7:58 p.m. (Male Operator) SR-20, east of I-495, Marlborough June 19, 4:15 p.m. (Male Operator) East Broadway + N St., Boston June 12, 12:00 a.m. (Male Operator) Eastern Ave. + County St., Fall River June 6, 12:00 a.m. (Female Passenger) 2344 Acushnet Ave., New Bedford June 1, 4:30 p.m. (Male Operator) 53 Catacunemaug Rd., Shirley May 16, 5:28 p.m. (Male Operator) Boylston St. + Brunswick St., Lowell May 15, 7:34 p.m. (Male Operator) Pleasant St. + Varley Rd., Marlborough May 13, 7:14 p.m. (Male Operator) Broadway St. + Fletcher St., Lowell May 12, 12:00 a.m. (Male Operator) 70 Grove St., North Brookfield May 11, 9:48 p.m. (Male Operator) 50 Main St., Medway May 8, 9:00 p.m. (Male Operator) 5 Maple St., Norton May 1, 11:43 a.m. (Male Operator) SR-28 + County Rd., Rochester April 28, 1:09 a.m. (Male Operator) I-93 NORTH, EXIT 38, Wilmington April 22, 12:43 p.m. (Male Operator) Main St. (SR-228) + Middle St. + Short St., Hingham April 11, 6:41 a.m. (Male Operator) 12 Huntoon Memorial Hwy., Leicester April 2, 8:17 p.m. (Male Operator) Elm St. + Bridge St., Templeton March 21, 12:43 p.m. (Male Operator) 94 Main St. + Baker St., Kingston March 12, 6:49 p.m. (Male Operator) Arborway + South St., Boston

Information provided by Mass.gov says automobile drivers, not motorcyclists, are responsible for more than two-thirds of car-motorcycle crashes. Many times, drivers don’t see the motorcyclist until it’s too late to avoid a crash.

Advice to Drivers

Keeping these ideas in mind can help prevent accidents.

Remember that motorcycles can be easy to miss.

Motorcycles are already more difficult to spot than cars because of their smaller profiles, and drivers are

conditioned to look for other cars, not motorcyclists.

Traffic, weather, and road conditions require motorcyclists to react differently than drivers, so it is often

difficult to judge and predict when riders may take evasive action.

This means drivers must always be aware of their surroundings. Remember: Check twice, save a life.

Know when crashes are likely to occur.

You are more likely to be involved in an accident with a motorcycle when:

You are making a left turn in front of a rider.

A motorcyclist is riding in your blind spot.

There are hazardous road conditions. Potholes, wet leaves, railroad tracks, and other obstructions may force a motorcyclist to take an action you don’t expect.

You have an obstructed line of sight. Sport utility vehicles, delivery vans, and large trucks may block motorcyclists from your view.

Be more aware of motorcyclists.

Remember that motorcyclists have the same privileges of other drivers. Be sure to give riders a full lane

of travel, and always keep a close watch for motorcyclists–especially at intersections and on highways.

Anticipate a motorcyclist’s maneuvers. A piece of road debris that poses no threat to a car may be deadly

for a motorcyclist. Predict evasive moves a motorcyclist might take by always being aware of your

surroundings. Also, don’t follow motorcycles too closely. Allow enough room for the motorcyclist to take

evasive actions.

Advice to Riders

Keeping these ideas in mind can help prevent accidents with automobile drivers.

Help drivers know you’re there.

Don’t assume you are visible to a driver. As a motorcyclist, it is your responsibility to make your presence

known to drivers. Select and wear an appropriate helmet with retroreflective materials. A DOT-approved

motorcycle helmet is your most valuable piece of protective gear and should be visible to drivers. Wear

bright, contrasting protective clothing. If you wear dark clothing, wear a fluorescent vest.

Use headlights while riding on the highway, and use high beams rather than low beams. Also consider a

modulating headlight.

Proper lane position is important. It helps drivers see you and protects your riding space. Remember, if

you can see a driver in the side-view mirror, the driver can see you. Don’t “hide” in a driver’s blind spot,

and always signal before making a move. Never weave between lanes.

Remember, there is no one safe place to ride. Use lane positioning to be seen and to provide extra space

for emergency braking situations or avoidance maneuvers. Never share a lane with a car. Drivers may not

expect you alongside their cars and may not be aware of your presence.

Know when crashes are likely to happen.

You are more likely to be involved in an accident when:

A car is making a left turn in front of you.

You are riding in a driver’s blind spot. Drivers may not know you’re there, and they sometimes fail to

check their blind spots before changing lanes or making a turn.

There are hazardous road conditions. Potholes, wet leaves, railroad tracks, and other road obstructions

may force you to make a move a driver does not anticipate.

You are obstructed from the driver’s line of sight. Sport utility vehicles, delivery vans, and large trucks

can block a motorcycle from a driver’s view. This means you may seem to appear suddenly