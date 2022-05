WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was injured after a motorcycle crashed on Piper Road Monday night.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved and the accident is being investigated by police. Before the fire department arrived at the crash, people already in the area provided first aid.

The rider was brought to the hospital with minor injuries. May is Motorcycle Awareness Month. It is crucial to pay attention at the wheel and “Look twice, save a life.”