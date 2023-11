EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Easthampton is alerting drivers that Mountain Road (Rt. 141) will have daytime closures on Wednesday and Thursday, November 8 and 9.

The Easthampton DPW will be mowing and cleaning the drainage ditches along side the road between 9am-3pm on both days.

The road will be closed to all traffic and drivers should use alternate routes.