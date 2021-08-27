Move-in day for AIC students include COVID-19 precautions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s freshman move in day at American International College as students prepare for another year of education during the pandemic.

Students, parents, and administrators told 22News they’re taking the proper precautions and excited to see where the year goes. At AIC all students must be fully vaccinated to come to campus. If they have an exemption they will be tested weekly for COVID.

In the first two weeks of school, there is a universal mask mandate while students who recently received their second dose get full immunity. Masks must be worn inside buildings by staff and students unless in a private office or room.

“Last year was nothing like this. We did certainly have a move in day but the energy was a bit different and we’re really excited to have everybody back on campus and when outside see their smiling faces.” Matthew Scott, Vice President for Student Affair and Dean of Students

Despite the current rise in COVID-19 cases, students told 22News they were excited to meet new friends and further their education. Now, if students do test positive for COVID-19 while at school there are quarantine and isolation dorms for them.