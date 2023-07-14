SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – “Movie in the Park” is back this summer scheduled for every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday in July.

Unfortunately, Friday’s movie at Myrtle Street Park is canceled due to inclement weather. The series will continue Monday, July 17th night at Marshall Roy Park showing Strange World starting at 8:15 p.m.

The event provides an opportunity for the whole family to be together and enjoy a movie under the stars.

Full Movie Schedule

Monday, July 17th: Marshall Roy Park – Strange World

Wednesday, July 19th: Kenefick Park – Strange World

Friday, July 21st: Myrtle Street Park – Strange World

Monday, July 24th: Marshall Roy Park – Puss and Boots

Wednesday, July 26th: Kenefick Park – Puss and Boots

Friday, July 28th: Myrtle Street Park – Puss and Boots