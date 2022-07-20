SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – “Movies in the Park” is back this summer as week two was set to begin Monday.

Unfortunately, this week’s events were canceled due to inclement weather. The event provides an opportunity for the whole family to be together and enjoy a movie under the stars.

The series will continue Monday, July 25th night at Marshall Roy Park showing Sing 2 starting at 8:15 p.m.

Full Movie Schedule