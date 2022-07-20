SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – “Movies in the Park” is back this summer as week two was set to begin Monday.
Unfortunately, this week’s events were canceled due to inclement weather. The event provides an opportunity for the whole family to be together and enjoy a movie under the stars.
The series will continue Monday, July 25th night at Marshall Roy Park showing Sing 2 starting at 8:15 p.m.
Full Movie Schedule
- Monday, July 25th – Marshall Roy Park – Sing 2
- Wednesday, July 27th – Calhoun Park – Sing 2
- Thursday, July 28th – Myrtle Street Park – Sing 2
- Friday, July 29th – Nathan Bill Park – Sing 2
- Monday, August 1st – Marshall Roy Park – Space Jam A New Legacy
- Wednesday, August 3rd – Calhoun Park – Space Jam A New Legacy
- Thursday, August 4th – Myrtle Street Park – Space Jam A New Legacy
- Friday, August 5th – Nathan Bill Park – Space Jam A New Legacy