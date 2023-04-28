This image released by Marvel Studios shows a scene from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” (Marvel Studios via AP)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was big news for western Massachusetts when we heard TV series like Castle Rock and Dexter were going to be filming locally, but there have been several other movies that were shot in the Commonwealth you may not have known.

Here are some of the movies and tv series that had scenes filmed in Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts Film Office:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

This image released by Marvel Studios shows, from left, Dorothy Steel as Merchant Tribe Elder, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, and Danai Gurira as Okoye in a scene from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” (Marvel Studios via AP)

There were several scenes shot in Boston, Cambridge and Worcester for the film.

Springfield native Ruth Carter was the costume designer for the movie and is the first Black woman to win two Oscars. She won best costume design in 2023 for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and in 2018 for “Black Panther.”

Don’t Look Up

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the world premiere of “Don’t Look Up” at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The popular Netflix film was released in 2021 and had scenes shot in Allston, Attleboro, Boston, Brockton, Canton, Chicopee, Fall River, Framingham, North Attleboro, Norton, Salisbury, Weymouth, and Worcester.

Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardi DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep and more stars in the film.

The Tender Bar

The film was released in 2021, starring Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan and Christopher Lloyd. Scenes were shot in Ashby, Beverly, Boston, Braintree, Cambridge, Devens, Fitchburg, Ipswich, Lowell, Wakefield, Westwood, and Worcester.

Godmothered

The film, released in 2020 by Disney, was shot in Avon, Boston, Chelsea, Dedham, Ipswich, Littleton, Lowell, Malden, Marblehead, and North Andover.

Knives Out

This image released by Lionsgate shows Daniel Craig in a scene from “Knives Out.” Craig will return as Detective Benoit Blanc in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” writer-director Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his whodunit hit “Knives Out.” It will premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. (Claire Folger/Lionsgate via AP)

The film was released in 2019 and stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, and Jamie Lee Curtis. Parts of the film were shot in Berlin, Boston, Canton, Easton, Lincoln, Marlborough, Maynard, Medfield, Natick, Stoughton, Waltham, and Wellesley.

Daddy’s Home 2

Released in 2017, this film starred Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson and John Lithgow. A part of the movie was shot in Great Barrington in the Berkshires! Scenes were also shot in Ayer/Devens, Boston, Cambridge, Clinton, Concord, Framingham, Hingham, Hudson, Lawrence, Lincoln, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Plymouth, Quincy, Wellesley and Westford.

Super Troopers 2

22News discovered in 2018 that the popular sequel was shot at the Quabbin Reservoir in Belchertown. If you watch the film, you may see the Quabbin as the backdrop! The film was also shot in Acton, Concord, Groton, Hopkinton, Leominster, Marlborough, Southborough and Sudbury.

These are just some of the hundreds of films shot in Massachusetts. You can find the full list on the Massachusetts Film Office website.