BOSTON (WWLP) – The MSPCA has set a record for the number of dogs adopted during an ongoing national population crisis.

The organization found homes for 732 dogs from June 1st through August 31. This is the most dogs adopted ever during that period in the organization’s more than 150-year history.

“The community has really rallied around this crisis,” said Mike Keiley, MSPCA-Angell director of adoption centers and programs in a news release sent to 22News from the MSPCA.

“Finding homes for so many dogs this summer not only allowed us to keep up our robust transport schedule, but we also increased the number of dogs we brought here, which provided much-needed relief to shelters in other parts of the country that are overwhelmed by the number of dogs in their care.”

Photo courtesy of MSPCA-Angell

Photo courtesy of MSPCA-Angell

Photo courtesy of MSPCA-Angell

Photo courtesy of MSPCA-Angell

Photo courtesy of MSPCA-Angell

The MSPCA moved 485 dogs to Massachusetts from out of state this summer. This is a nearly 30-percent increase over the same period last year.

The MSPCA is extending its planned slate of special adoption events through the year’s end, beginning with the Awwtumn Dog Adoptathon. This is a fee-reduced adoptathon for large breed dogs aged one and older.

During this week-long event, which is from September 11 through September 17, those dogs will be available to adopt for $100, which is a savings of at least $250 that can be put toward the care of these new pets.

“This kind of event comes at a cost for our own operating budget,” Keiley elaborated. “But it’s critical that we find homes for more dogs, so we’re doing everything we can to make that happen.”