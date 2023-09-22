BOSTON (WWLP) – The MSPCA-Angell and Lowell Humane Society will be waiving adoption fees for rabbits and guinea pigs over the weekend at all four MSPCA adoption centers and Lowell Humane.

According to a news release from MSPCA, the “Fall in Love” adoptathon will have free starter kits for the first 20 adopters at each location, which are Boston, Salem, Centerville, and Methuen, as well as the Lowell Humane Society in Lowell.

The starter kits are valued at $50 and will include a bottle, bowl, a hut, bedding, hay, and food. Anyone who chooses to adopt a rabbit or a guinea pig must provide their own cages for their homes.

Any interested adopters can learn more and register at their website, but registration is not required. The adoptathon will run from Friday through Sunday, and the time varies by location.

Photo courtesy of MSPCA-Angell

“Between Lowell [Humane Society] and our adoption centers, we have more than 100 guinea pigs and 30 rabbits. Every cage in our shelters is full right now,” said MSPCA-Angell Assistant Director of Adoption Centers and Programs, Bryn Rogers.

“We’re really hoping families hear about this promotion and come this weekend. We want to find great homes for the animals in our care because then we can more quickly respond to the nearly 200 inquiries we have from owners waiting to surrender,” she elaborated.

“People need to surrender guinea pigs and rabbits for a variety of reasons, they couldn’t keep up with the care, they had too many pets, they’re moving and can’t take the animals with them.”

“We want to be a safe place for people to turn to, but we aren’t able to unless we find homes for the guinea pigs and rabbits already in our care,” Rogers added.