SARGENT’S PURCHASE, NH. (WWLP) – Mt. Washington reached the second most rainfall ever recorded on the summit in June.

Mt. Washington recorded 16.58″ of rain in June alone, according to a social media post from the U.S. Forest Service. Because of the water traveling downhill, the water crossings on some of the hiking trails have been the highest that the U.S. Forest Service has ever seen.

It is important that when you are approaching a river crossing, remember that it can be extremely dangerous because while it may not be very deep, the current can be strong enough to sweep you off your feet. It only takes two feet of rushing water to carry away vehicles.

It is also important to use good judgment when you are coming up on any river or stream crossing and determine if the hike or walk can wait for a better day.