BOSTON (WWLP) – The fiscal 2023 close-out budget is one of the latest to be enacted since the turn of the century, second only to the 2019 fiscal budget, which wasn’t approved until December 12th, 2019.

The delayed budget isn’t just Beacon Hill drama, it effectively froze pay for more the 50,000 public employees.

UMass Amherst employees held a protest last week after they had been told that they may not receive the raises or retro pay agreed upon in their contracts if the budget wasn’t passed by the first week of December.

MTA president Max Page has praised union members for their activism in a statement reading in part, “Thousands of MTA members worked alongside colleagues from other unions making phone calls, sending emails, signing petitions, and showing up to events, both on their campuses and at the State House. The solidarity of public-sector workers was beautiful to behold. Legislators felt the heat for their inexcusable inaction.”