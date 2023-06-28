CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The weather has been pretty muggy over the past few days and that means the bugs are coming out.

Bob Russell from American Pest Solutions spoke with 22News, and he says, as the warm and rainy weather conditions continue, people will start to see more and more mosquitos.

Russell says, “When you get to this time of year, humidity is high, we have some pretty significant thunderstorms and you get accumulating water on the ground in other areas, and when you got standing water for 7 days that is the complete development of mosquitos.”

While the weather continues to be warm and humid, people are starting to see a lot more mosquitos. Lenox Hamilton from Springfield says it’s hard to avoid mosquitos during his workouts at Forest Park, “Definitely in my time out here, coming to workout, it’s been a little bit of a hassle trying not to let them bother me too much, but mosquitos are mosquitos, they are going to do what they do.”

Now that more mosquitos are out, people are at risk of mosquito borne-diseases, like Zika Virus, West Nile Virus and Malaria. The CDC recommends that people wear long sleeved shirts , long pants , and use insect repellant to avoid mosquito borne diseases.

Hamilton says he tries not to worry too much about mosquitoes, “Definitely a worry I have, but I try not to give it too much energy, the more you worry about things, kind of leads to negative situations.”

And as far as protecting your yard from mosquitos, American Pest Solutions says people need to get rid of standing water around their home, check the gutters, and use Deet mosquito repellant products, that has a concentration under 25 percent.