WEBSTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A multiple-vehicle crash overnight in Webster led to serious injuries and lane closures.

According to MassDOT, the crash happened on I-395 southbound at exit 3. The southbound lanes were closed as of Saturday night with traffic detoured off exit 3.

The number of people injured and the extent of any injuries is unknown at this time. There is no word yet on how many cars were involved or what caused the crash.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.