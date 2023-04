BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple calls were called North Liberty St. to put out a 1.5-acre brush fire.

According to the Belchertown Fire Department, at 4:41 p.m. crews were sent for heavy smoke in the area.

Credit: Palmer Fire Department

Credit: Palmer Fire Department

At the request of the Belchertown Fire Department crews from Palmer, Bondsville, Three Rivers, and Pelham were called to assist with the brush fire.