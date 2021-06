HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) — Multiple fire departments were called to a brush fire in Hampden on Monday afternoon.

According to the Wilbraham Fire Department, they assisted East Longmeadow Fire crews and Hampden Fire crews, at the brush fire on Allen Street in Hampden.

The fire spread roughly half an acre. The brush fire was close to residential and commercial buildings, but did not cause any damage.

No injuries were reported.